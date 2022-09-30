Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Man wins $7M scratch ticket prize while eating breakfast

As Eric Austin scratched off the tickets in his office in Virginia, he discovered he had won...
As Eric Austin scratched off the tickets in his office in Virginia, he discovered he had won the $7 million top prize in the 100X The Money game.(Virginia Lottery)
By Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 9:08 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (Gray News) – A man from Maryland started his day on the right foot after picking up some lottery tickets on his way to work to scratch off while he had breakfast.

As Eric Austin scratched off the tickets in his office in Virginia, he discovered he had won the $7 million top prize in the 100X The Money game.

“It didn’t register at first,” Austin told Virginia Lottery officials as he claimed his prize. “I had to look at it a couple of times.”

He bought the winning ticket at a 7-Eleven in Alexandria.

Austin chose to take the one-time cash option of $4.2 million before taxes instead of the full $7 million prize in annual payments over 30 years.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Body found near area Mankato man went missing
Mankato Public Safety is asking for the public’s help in locating Bashir Mohamed for a...
Mankato Police: Suspect in Friday’s shooting arrested
It may look like candy, but it's actually a dangerous drug that is being marketed to young...
BCA: ‘Rainbow’ fentanyl in Mankato the first found in the state
A 16-year-old girl died following a crash in Blue Earth County on Monday.
16-year-old succumbs to injuries following crash
Federal authorities charged 47 people in Minnesota with conspiracy and other counts in what...
Mankato resident among 47 defendants charged in $250M Feeding our Future COVID-19 fraud scheme

Latest News

Kelsey and Lisa are joined on Kato Living by Natasha Frost from South Central MN Food Recovery.
Food Loss and Waste Awareness Day
President Joe Biden speaks in this file photo. The U.S. on Friday sanctioned more than 1,000...
US hits Russia with sanctions for annexing Ukrainian regions
The Danish Defence Command has released images of what it says are gas leaks from Nord Stream...
Putin accuses the West of sabotaging Baltic Sea pipelines
Russian President Vladimir Putin has launched the process of annexing parts of Ukraine by...
Ukraine accelerates NATO bid as Russia annexes seized areas