Mankato’s ADM recognized for Ag, job growth

In honor of ADM's 120-year anniversary, Mayor Najwa Massad declared Sep. 30 as “ADM Day” in Mankato.
By KEYC Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - September 30 is now a day of recognition for Mankato’s ADM, formerly known as the Archer Daniels Midland Company.

In honor of the national company’s 120-year anniversary, Mayor Najwa Massad declared Sep. 30 as “ADM Day” in Mankato.

Since 1950, ADM has operated a soybean processing facility and a vegetable oil refinery in Mankato, employing over 100 people.

According to ADM, the food processing company has continued to bring employment and community partnerships in agriculture to Mankato.

