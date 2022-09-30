Mankato’s ADM recognized for Ag, job growth

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - September 30 is now a day of recognition for Mankato’s ADM, formerly known as the Archer Daniels Midland Company.

In honor of the national company’s 120-year anniversary, Mayor Najwa Massad declared Sep. 30 as “ADM Day” in Mankato.

Since 1950, ADM has operated a soybean processing facility and a vegetable oil refinery in Mankato, employing over 100 people.

According to ADM, the food processing company has continued to bring employment and community partnerships in agriculture to Mankato.

