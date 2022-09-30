Pleasant temperatures but spotty rain chances possible this weekend

This weekend will be pleasant as far as temperatures go with highs in the low-70s, but will also consist of some cloudy skies with light rain chances possible.

Today will start off with partly cloudy skies and very lights showers across the area. Partly cloudy skies will gradually become mostly cloudy by this afternoon as minor rain chances from a sprinkle to a steady drizzle at times is possible. Temperatures will warm up into the upper-60s and low-70s across the area as winds remain breezy up to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 possible. Tonight will remain mostly cloudy with spotty sprinkles to a light drizzle possible at times as temperatures dip into the low-50s by Saturday morning.

Saturday will continue to follow the trend of spotty sprinkles to a light drizzle possible throughout the day. Temperatures will remain pleasant with highs in the low-70s across the area with winds up to 15 mph possible. Saturday night will remain rather cloudy with more spotty rain chances possible as temperatures dip into the low-50s by Sunday morning.

Sunday will become partly cloudy with little to no rain chances expected throughout the day. Temperatures will continue to hover in the low-70s through the afternoon hours with winds up to 15 mph mixed in. Sunday night will teeter between partly cloudy and mostly cloudy as temperatures dip into the low-50s by Monday morning.

Monday will be the last day with highs in the 70s as of right now. A minor cold front is expected to work its way through the area between Monday and Tuesday. Monday afternoon will become mostly cloudy with highs still in the low-70s as a breeze moves into the area with winds up to 15 mph, gusts up to 20 possible. Monday night will remain breezy and cloudy with an isolated shower or two possible as temperatures dip into the mid-50s by Tuesday morning.

Throughout Tuesday, conditions will start to change. We will have slightly cooler temperatures in the afternoon hours with highs hovering in the mid to upper-60s with winds up to 15 mph mixed in. Tuesday afternoon and evening, scattered showers are possible due to the passage of the cold front. Temperatures will drop into the low-50s by Wednesday morning.

Temperatures through the remainder of the week will continue to drop. By Wednesday afternoon, highs will hover in the mid-60s with partly cloudy skies and a breeze up to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph possible. By Thursday afternoon, temperatures will hover in the mid-50s with a breeze up to 15 mph mixed in. From there, temperatures will continue to hover in the 50s heading into next weekend with a mix of sunshine and clouds and winds up to 15 mph. We could see our next frost possible Thursday night into Friday morning as temperatures dip into the mid-30s by Friday morning.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.