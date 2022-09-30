Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

River’s Edge Hospital lifts universal masking requirement

River’s Edge Hospital lifts universal masking requirement
By Meghan Grey
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - Masks are no longer required at River’s Edge Hospital in St. Peter.

It’s the first medical facility in the area to lift its universal face covering rule since the emergence of COVID-19.

The decision comes following the release of new CDC guidelines which say it’s up to healthcare settings to choose whether or not to require them.

River’s Edge says the change has been a long time coming.

“It’s just been exciting. It’s so fun to see everybody’s face, and we have staff here at the hospital who started after the pandemic, and we have never seen them in building below the bridge of their nose” said Chief Experience Officer Stephanie Holden. “I counted the days, and on day 1,002, we finally got to take the masks off.”

Other medical facilities in the region, including Mankato Clinic and Mayo Clinic Health System, have yet to lift their masking requirements.

But River’s Edge expects them to make the switch sometime soon.

“I would assume that they will be following suit,” Holden added. “For some organizations, it may take them a little longer to reevaluate and decide what they want to do. We’re fortunate that we’re a small, independent organization, and we can review that together and make that decision quickly.”

River’s Edge says not all patients can go without a mask.

People with coughs or respiratory illnesses will need to wear one, especially with flu season coming up.

Free disposable masks will still be provided to those who need them.

River’s Edge warns if COVID-19 transmission levels increase in the future, universal masking could be required once again.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Body found near area Mankato man went missing
Mankato Public Safety is asking for the public’s help in locating Bashir Mohamed for a...
Mankato Police: Suspect in Friday’s shooting arrested
It may look like candy, but it's actually a dangerous drug that is being marketed to young...
BCA: ‘Rainbow’ fentanyl in Mankato the first found in the state
A 16-year-old girl died following a crash in Blue Earth County on Monday.
16-year-old succumbs to injuries following crash
Federal authorities charged 47 people in Minnesota with conspiracy and other counts in what...
Mankato resident among 47 defendants charged in $250M Feeding our Future COVID-19 fraud scheme

Latest News

River’s Edge Hospital lifts universal masking requirement
River’s Edge Hospital lifts universal masking requirement
SDF
Police arrest suspect in Burlington attack, robbery
FILE - The decision comes following the release of new CDC guidelines which say it’s up to...
River’s Edge removes mask requirement
The decision comes following the release of new CDC guidelines which say it’s up to healthcare...
River's Edge removes mask requirement