River’s Edge removes mask requirement

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - Masks are no longer required at River’s Edge hospital in St. Peter.

It’s the first medical facility in the area to lift its universal face covering rule since the emergence of COVID-19.

The decision comes following the release of new CDC guidelines which say it’s up to healthcare settings to choose whether or not to require them.

River’s Edge says the change has been a long-time coming.

KEYC News Now will have more on the healthcare provider’s decision later tonight.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.