Tips on dog training and pet grooming

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - September 30 is National Pet Tricks Day . A dog trick trainer created the day to enable people to enjoy discovering new ways to spend more quality time with their pets. Dogs might come to mind first, but The day has been set aside to have fun with pets of all kinds, sizes, and talents. Although most people connect pet tricks with dogs, other furry animals like cats, hamsters, and even bunnies can be taught to do things like roll over, play catch, pretend to be dead, and give high fives.

We visited True Connections Canine Academy in Kasota and if you are struggling to get your dog to listen, she’s cracked the code and she shares it with us plus some tips on grooming your pet from Sassy Scissors Pet Grooming.

