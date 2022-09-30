Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Tips on dog training and pet grooming

Sept. 30 is National Pet Tricks Day, so Kato Living got some tips on dog training and grooming.
By Kelsey Barchenger and Lisa Cownie
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - September 30 is National Pet Tricks Day . A dog trick trainer created the day to enable people to enjoy discovering new ways to spend more quality time with their pets. Dogs might come to mind first, but The day has been set aside to have fun with pets of all kinds, sizes, and talents. Although most people connect pet tricks with dogs, other furry animals like cats, hamsters, and even bunnies can be taught to do things like roll over, play catch, pretend to be dead, and give high fives.

We visited True Connections Canine Academy in Kasota and if you are struggling to get your dog to listen, she’s cracked the code and she shares it with us plus some tips on grooming your pet from Sassy Scissors Pet Grooming.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Body found near area Mankato man went missing
Mankato Public Safety is asking for the public’s help in locating Bashir Mohamed for a...
Mankato Police: Suspect in Friday’s shooting arrested
It may look like candy, but it's actually a dangerous drug that is being marketed to young...
BCA: ‘Rainbow’ fentanyl in Mankato the first found in the state
A 16-year-old girl died following a crash in Blue Earth County on Monday.
16-year-old succumbs to injuries following crash
Federal authorities charged 47 people in Minnesota with conspiracy and other counts in what...
Mankato resident among 47 defendants charged in $250M Feeding our Future COVID-19 fraud scheme

Latest News

Food Friday: Backyard Bar and Grill
Food Friday: Backyard Bar and Grill
Unique caretaker on the field and the need for more officials
Unique caretaker on the field and the need for more officials
Kelsey and Lisa are joined on Kato Living by Natasha Frost from South Central MN Food Recovery.
Food Loss and Waste Awareness Day
The guys from The BBQ Show offer a recipe for Sunday's morning Vikings game
Perfect recipe for Vikings game day breakfast