Tour of Manufacturing highlights industry in southern Minnesota

The South Central Minnesota Tour of Manufacturing is coming back for its 12th year.
By Sofia Martinez
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The South Central Minnesota Tour of Manufacturing is coming back for its 12th year. It’s two full days to highlight the manufacturing industries in southern Minnesota, which is the largest industry sector in the region.

Next week, more than 20 manufacturers across the region are opening their doors to community members.

It’s all part of the 2022 South Central Tour of Manufacturing. It’s an opportunity for schools, families, and community members to learn more about job opportunities, how ideas turn into products, and more.

“It’s just a great way to explore it. Until you step into a manufacturer, you just can’t even comprehend all of the amazing things that are happening,” said Heather Gleason, executive director of the South Central Workforce Council.

The manufacturers are welcoming more than 850 students from 22 high schools.

South Central College is one of the facilities that is gearing up for a day to showcase its equipment, products, and opportunities in this in-demand profession.

“The industry is huge and booming right now. Everyone needs employees, and we like to prepare our students to get a job out of the gate,” stated Lynn Waterbury, a career navigator assistant at South Central College.

According to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development, manufacturing is the largest industry sector in the region, and it impacts over 850,000 jobs in Minnesota.

“It makes up 18% of jobs, so it’s a huge part of our economy. Everything that we buy and purchase and use is manufactured in some way,” Gleason added.

The tours will be hosted on from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 6 and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 8. For more information about the tour, visit the South Central Tour of Manufacturing Facebook page.

To see a full list of participants, click here.

