Local fall festivals kick-off October

NORTH MANKATO & MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato residents got their fill of Fall activities all across town on Saturday, Oct. 1.

In Benson Park, the city of North Mankato and the North Mankato Taylor Library hosted its Party on the Prairie.

“We came out here just to have some fun- some fall, family fun. It’s going to get cold really soon- a lot colder- so, we’re just taking advantage of these beautiful days that we have,” attendee Jessica Redemal said.

The event gave attendees a range of activities to enjoy- live music, food and drinks, pumpkin tic-tac-toe, an apple launcher, and more.

A scarecrow walk, filled with scarecrows created by different city agencies, took place here for the first time ever.

Attendees say this year’s turn-out was larger than years prior.

“The weather is great. The music is- I love it. Way better turn out than last year,” attendee Brooke Kottke said.

Kottke says the train rides and corn pits were her kids’ favorite activities.

“They are stuck in the corn pit, and I doubt that they will be leaving,” Kottke said.

And on the opposite side of town, the Living Earth Center opened its community garden for a Family Fun Farm Night.

Volunteers gave tours of the community garden, pressed apples for apple cider, offered fall crafts and games, and more.

“It’s a good opportunity to just get involved, get outside, and give back to the local food economy and community,” executive director of the Living Earth Center Laura Peterson said.

The Living Earth Center will hold another community event on October 16, and anyone can come out and help ‘put the garden to bed’ and get it ready for Winter.

Organizers say the community garden has helped the Mankato area for about 11 years.

“Vegetables that we can give to the ECHO food shelf, Salvation Army, campus kitchens. So, it helps the people in need and that’s what it’s all about,” Blue Earth county commissioner Vance Stuehrenberg said.

