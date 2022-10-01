Your Photos
Scattered showers continue into tonight

Comfortable temperatures through this weekend
KEYC News Now at Noon Weather 12121
By Emily Merz
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
This afternoon’s showers are expected to continue to be scattered through the next few hours, eventually clearing out later tonight.

After the showers clear, we can expect mostly clear skies tonight with a low temperature of 51 degrees. Winds will be mild, around 5mph from the Southeast.

With an area of high pressure still in place, we can expect similar temperatures tomorrow as what we saw today. A high of 72 degrees and a low of 54 degrees are expected for our Sunday.

These comfortable temperatures continue through the next few days, before a cold front drops our temperatures quite a bit later this week. With this frontal passage, some showers are also possible on Wednesday.

