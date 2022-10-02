Your Photos
Authorities release names of victims in Hermantown plane crash

By Dan Wolfe
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 7:17 AM CDT|Updated: 24 hours ago
3:48 P.M. UPDATE -- Authorities have released the names of the victims on board the plane that died in the crash.

Alyssa Schmidt, age 32, of St. Paul, and her brother, Matthew Schmidt, age 31, of Burnsville were passengers in the Cessna 172.

Tyler Fretland, age 32, of Burnsville, was the airplane’s pilot.

According to authorities, NTSB is at the accident site performing its investigation.

This is a developing story, will update with new information as it becomes available.

8:06 A.M. UPDATE -- Authorities confirmed all three people on board died when a small plane crashed into a Hermantown home overnight.

The victims included two men from Burnsville, MN and a woman from St. Paul, all in their early 30′s.

Authorities have not named the victims as of Sunday morning.

According to a Hermantown city spokesperson, late Saturday night, Hermantown Police were notified by Duluth International Airport that a Cessna 172 had left radar and possibly crashed.

A house suffered damage when a plane crashed in Hermantown overnight.
A house suffered damage when a plane crashed in Hermantown overnight.(Northern News Now)

The last location it was seen on radar was 1.5 miles south of the airport.

Police and fire responded to the 5100 block of Arrowhead Road.

The plane hit the second floor of a home and came to rest in the home’s backyard.

The two people inside the home were not hurt.

Authorities are investigating after a plane crash killed three people in Hermantown.
Authorities are investigating after a plane crash killed three people in Hermantown.(Northern News Now)

People are being asked to avoid the area due to a significant amount of power outages. According to Minnesota Power’s outage map Sunday, it appeared power had been mostly restored.

This is a developing story, we’ll have more information as it comes in.

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - At least one person has died after a small plane crashed into a Hermantown home.

According to a Hermantown city spokesperson, late Saturday night, Hermantown Police were notified by Duluth International Airport that a Cessna 172 had left radar and possible crashed.

The last location it was seen on radar was 1.5 miles south of the airport.

Police and fire responded to the 5100 block of Arrowhead Road.

The plane hit the second floor of a home and came to rest in the home’s backyard.

The two people inside the home were not hurt.

Officials indicate at least one person died in the crash, but say they are “still working to the crash scene to determine the number of deceased individuals from the plane.”

People are being asked to avoid the area due to a significant amount of power outages.

This is a developing story, we’ll have more information as it comes in.

