Community supports Kara Long benefit

LAKE CRYSTAL, Minn. (KEYC) - Community members gathered Saturday at the Lake Crystal American Legion to show their support for Kara Long and her fight against cancer.

Long’s cancer started in her lung, and while it’s developed since then, Long’s friends said that she doesn’t plan on giving up any time soon.

“It’s in her spine, it’s in her abdomen, it’s in her brain, it’s in her right lung, it’s just spread everywhere. So it’s gotten a little worse towards the last few months and stuff here, but she’s really doing well. She’s a very good fighter,” saind organizer Tyana Richter.

The benefit was organized by Crysteel Truck Equipment, where Long’s husband works.

The benefit featured raffles, a silent auction and a cornhole tournament, and organizers said that they’re happy with the turnout and support that they saw throughout the day.

“We’ve had a lot of people. It’s been really fun between family and friends, coworkers, businesses that, between our company works with and that her company that she works with, Compeer. So many people have shown up and it’s been just really a great turnout and we just really appreciate all the support that they’ve been given,” said organizer Annete Farrell.

To support Long and view updates on her battle, visit https://www.mealtrain.com/trains/mm33n6.

