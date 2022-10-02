Your Photos
Firefighters host open house at North Mankato fire station

(KEYC News Now)
By Maddie Paul
Updated: 16 minutes ago
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A special, annual open house took place at the North Mankato fire department today.

At Fire Station two, the community met with North Mankato firefighters face-to-face at 11 a.m.

Attendees were able to tour the station, see firetrucks up-close, learn how to put out a fire, play games, and more.

Firefighters gave demonstrations, answered questions, and talked with all attendees.

Organizers say the open house was an engaging way to learn about becoming a firefighter, meeting with the community, and teaching fire safety.

“We get that element to show them what we do, and then we also have the element of the things that they should do. When we arrive on scene, where we should find you- this year’s N.F.P.A. theme is about making sure that you have a plan, making sure you have an escape, and where your meeting place is,” North Mankato fire chief Jim Zwaschka said.

The North Mankato fire department has been seeking new recruits since April of this year.

On Oct. 9, the city of *Mankato will host its own fire department open house at 10 a.m.

