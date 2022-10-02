Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Local bars open early for morning Vikings game

(KEYC News Now)
By Maddie Paul
Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Local bar & grills opened its doors earlier than usual today.

At 8 a.m., many businesses in the area, like the Oleander Saloon and Tav on the Ave, invited football fans to come drink and eat during the morning Vikings game.

On a regular business day, these restaurants would open at 10 a.m. or 11 a.m., but Sunday was an exception.

Inside Tav on the Ave, many Vikings fans took advantage of the early cocktails and special breakfast options while watching the Vikings play against the Saints.

“Sunday fun-day! Might as well have fun watching the Vikings game at 8 in the morning- more entertainment. A bunch of friends in the back over there came out with me. So, we thought we’d come out and have some breakfast, and it’s cool that the Tav opened up for us so we can actually all enjoy it together,” Vikings fan Doug Smith said.

Tav on the Ave stopped its breakfasts specials at 10:30 a.m.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Body found near area Mankato man went missing
Mankato Public Safety is asking for the public’s help in locating Bashir Mohamed for a...
Mankato Police: Suspect in Friday’s shooting arrested
It may look like candy, but it's actually a dangerous drug that is being marketed to young...
BCA: ‘Rainbow’ fentanyl in Mankato the first found in the state
A 16-year-old girl died following a crash in Blue Earth County on Monday.
16-year-old succumbs to injuries following crash
Federal authorities charged 47 people in Minnesota with conspiracy and other counts in what...
Mankato resident among 47 defendants charged in $250M Feeding our Future COVID-19 fraud scheme

Latest News

Mankato West getting ready to play Northfield.
West, Northfield battle to 1-1 draw
The Minnesota State volleyball team won 3-0 against the University of Mary.
Minnesota State wins in straight sets against UMary
A pink sign with a cancer awareness ribbon and reads "KARA LONG" at the Lake Crystal American...
Community supports Kara Long benefit
Local fall festivals kick-off October