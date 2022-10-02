Local bars open early for morning Vikings game

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Local bar & grills opened its doors earlier than usual today.

At 8 a.m., many businesses in the area, like the Oleander Saloon and Tav on the Ave, invited football fans to come drink and eat during the morning Vikings game.

On a regular business day, these restaurants would open at 10 a.m. or 11 a.m., but Sunday was an exception.

Inside Tav on the Ave, many Vikings fans took advantage of the early cocktails and special breakfast options while watching the Vikings play against the Saints.

“Sunday fun-day! Might as well have fun watching the Vikings game at 8 in the morning- more entertainment. A bunch of friends in the back over there came out with me. So, we thought we’d come out and have some breakfast, and it’s cool that the Tav opened up for us so we can actually all enjoy it together,” Vikings fan Doug Smith said.

Tav on the Ave stopped its breakfasts specials at 10:30 a.m.

