ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota State football program took the field at Sea Foam Stadium for a week five clash against Concordia-St. Paul on Saturday.

The Mavericks picked up the 25-15 road win fueled by two blocked punt attempts by MSU junior Trey Vaval. Minnesota State improves to 4-1 on the season with the victory.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.