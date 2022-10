JACKSON, Minn. (KEYC) - The fifth-ranked Jackson County Central football team shut out Redwood Valley 35-0 for a homecoming win on Saturday.

The Huskies saw a school record 96-yard touchdown run by running back Gabe Wolff in the victory. Wolff finished with 217 yards on the day.

JCC is now a perfect 5-0 on the season.

