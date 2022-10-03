Your Photos
Blue Earth County: Second half of real estate taxes due Oct. 17

Today is the due date for the first half of real estate taxes for property owners in Blue Earth County.
Today is the due date for the first half of real estate taxes for property owners in Blue Earth County.
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Blue Earth County has issued a reminder to residents that the second half of real estate taxes for property owners is due October 17.

Payment can be made several ways, including by mail, in-person or online.

Mailed payments must be received on or postmarked by the Oct. 17 to avoid a penalty.

In-person payments can be made on the second floor of the Blue Earth County Government Center, not the historic courthouse as in year’s past.

There are other locations to drop off payments as well. For more information, you can go online and visit Blue Earth County.

