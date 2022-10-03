Your Photos
Celebration of Harvest joins North Mankato Farmer’s Market at SCC

A Celebration of Harvest joined the North Mankato Farmer’s Market at South Central College on Monday.
By Meghan Grey
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Celebration of Harvest joined the North Mankato Farmer’s Market at South Central College on Monday.

Attendees shopped fall goods at several market vendors and enjoyed special activities to celebrate the season including hayrides, a tractor display, pumpkin games and food made by culinary students.

“I love having people come here at South Central, and they love to hear about the program,” said SCC culinary student Annabelle Wellnitz. “They ask tons of questions, and we just get to have fun and interact with customers and they get to enjoy our food.”

Perhaps the best part of the festival: all activities were free.

