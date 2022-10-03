Your Photos
Comfortable temperatures to start the week

Cold front brings cooler weather later
By Emily Merz
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 10:01 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Today was similar to the past days we’ve been experiencing, and these above average temperatures are expected to continue for the next few days.

Tonight, we can expect a low of 55 degrees with mild winds from the south-southeast. Partly cloudy skies are expected with a few possible pop-up showers closer to the Twin Cities and South Dakota border.

Tomorrow, another seasonably warm day with a high temperature of 75 degrees. Mostly cloudy skies will be the result of an incoming upper level low pressure system, which will also help drop our temperatures mid week.

Tuesday evening, our rain chances increase with the approaching front, and temperatures will drop into the 50s during the day and 30s overnight by Thursday. Widespread frost or freezing is possible Saturday morning.

