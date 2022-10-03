Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Disney channels restored on Dish, Sling

FILE PHOTO - Customers awoke Saturday to find channels from Disney had gone black overnight on...
FILE PHOTO - Customers awoke Saturday to find channels from Disney had gone black overnight on the satellite service Dish Network and Sling, its streaming service.(KDVR via CNN Newsource)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Disney announced that its channels have been restored to Dish Network and Sling TV customers following a weekend blackout as the two sides work toward a deal.

Disney said in a statement that a “handshake agreement” was in place, and channels including the ESPN and FX networks are back as they work to finalize the deal. Dish also announced they had been restored in a tweet early Monday.

Dish previously said its contract with Disney ended Sept. 30 and accused it of walking away from negotiations.

Customers awoke Saturday to find the channels had gone black overnight on the satellite provider and Sling, its streaming service.

The blackout affected roughly 10 million subscribers. Eight medium and large TV markets, including New York, Los Angeles and Chicago, had lost access to their ABC channel as well.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed by either side.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Body found near area Mankato man went missing
Mankato Public Safety is asking for the public’s help in locating Bashir Mohamed for a...
Mankato Police: Suspect in Friday’s shooting arrested
It may look like candy, but it's actually a dangerous drug that is being marketed to young...
BCA: ‘Rainbow’ fentanyl in Mankato the first found in the state
A 16-year-old girl died following a crash in Blue Earth County on Monday.
16-year-old succumbs to injuries following crash
Federal authorities charged 47 people in Minnesota with conspiracy and other counts in what...
Mankato resident among 47 defendants charged in $250M Feeding our Future COVID-19 fraud scheme

Latest News

Five people associated with the Oath Keepers have been charged with seditious conspiracy....
Jurors to begin hearing Jan. 6 Oath Keepers sedition case
People gather as the Supreme Court begins its new term and to hear the first arguments, on...
Supreme Court rejects bump stock ban cases
Kim Kardashian attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala...
Kim Kardashian settles with SEC over crypto promotion
Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt speaks during a news conference after an NFL football...
J.J. Watt thankful to be playing after having heart shocked back into rhythm