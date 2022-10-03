Your Photos
Explore bike trails around southern Minnesota at the Mankato River Ramble

By Lisa Cownie and Kelsey Barchenger
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Lisa and Kelsey were joined on Kato Living Monday by Nathan Bartell, the owner of Fun Bike Rides, to talk about the upcoming Mankato River Ramble.

The Mankato River Ramble takes place Sunday, Oct. 9. Riders will check in between 8-10:15 a.m. at Land of Memories Park in Mankato.

Anyone interested in participating in the Mankato River Ramble can still do so. Anyone interested in joining in on the fun is encouraged to register for the event on the Mankato River Ramble’s website before midnight Tuesday.

Additional updates will also be available by following the Mankato River Ramble on Facebook.

