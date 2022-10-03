Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Fairfax buildings destroyed by fire, business owner at a loss

A line of burned building in Fairfax, Minn.
A line of burned building in Fairfax, Minn.(KEYC News Now)
By Aaron Stuve
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 8:57 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFAX, Minn. (KEYC) - Around 4:30 Sunday morning, the Fairfax Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the downtown area.

The department reports that the three affected buildings were all a total loss.

Fairfax was assisted by ten other agencies, including eight fire departments, the Renville County Sheriff’s Office and the Central Region Cooperative.

Nancy Jo Gohnert is the owner of the Smokey Hollow Cafe, one of the buildings lost in the fire.

The cafe is the only complete business loss, as the other two units were empty.

“I’ll miss my customers so I gotta get going and do something because I miss them too much,” Jo Gohnert said.

Jo Gohnert spent the day trying to salvage what she could from the building, and she said that there’s a difficult path ahead, but that she isn’t dissuaded.

“There’s nothing left, that’s for sure. It’s completely destroyed. So I just say, find me a building, a griddle and a pot of coffee and I’ll be open.” she remarked.

Jo Goehnert was met with concerned friends and community members at the scene, all trying to comfort her in the difficult time.

She said that the Fairfax community is like her family, and that it will take a lot more than this to keep them from helping one another.

“It took a village to get this thing going in the first place five years ago, and it’s going to take a village to keep it going, and I know I have no doubt that this town will be behind me and support me. And not financially, I’m not saying that they have to, I’m saying just supporting me with their kindness and I know that’s going to happen,” said Jo Gohnert.

The Fairfax Police Department said that the cause of the fire that destroyed the nearly 150-year-old structure is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Body found near area Mankato man went missing
Mankato Public Safety is asking for the public’s help in locating Bashir Mohamed for a...
Mankato Police: Suspect in Friday’s shooting arrested
It may look like candy, but it's actually a dangerous drug that is being marketed to young...
BCA: ‘Rainbow’ fentanyl in Mankato the first found in the state
A 16-year-old girl died following a crash in Blue Earth County on Monday.
16-year-old succumbs to injuries following crash
Federal authorities charged 47 people in Minnesota with conspiracy and other counts in what...
Mankato resident among 47 defendants charged in $250M Feeding our Future COVID-19 fraud scheme

Latest News

Firefighters host open house at North Mankato fire station
Local bars open early for morning Vikings game
Mankato West getting ready to play Northfield.
West, Northfield battle to 1-1 draw
The Minnesota State volleyball team won 3-0 against the University of Mary.
Minnesota State wins in straight sets against UMary