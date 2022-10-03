Your Photos
Frontline worker payments to begin Wednesday for Minnesota

FILE - Payments of $487.45 will begin rolling out to more than 1 million frontline workers...
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Frontline workers in Minnesota will start receiving payments as part of the state’s Frontline Worker Pay Program.

Payments of $487.45 will begin rolling out to more than 1 million frontline workers beginning Wednesday.

The funds come from the $500 million package signed into law by Gov. Walz in late April.

The governor’s office says more than 1.2 million Minnesotans submitted applications during the 45-day window in June and July.

ACH payments will be delivered via direct deposit in seven to ten business days according to the governor’s office.

Debit card payments will be received within three to four weeks in the mail.

