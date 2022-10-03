Mid-week cold front to bring showers, cooler temperatures

This week will start off with pleasant temperatures lingering in the area before showers move in along with a cool down due to a cold front projected to move through the area this week.

Today will start off with mostly cloudy skies and light sprinkles around the area. Skies will remain mostly cloudy through the day with a few pockets of sunshine possible and temperatures rising into the mid-70s with a minor breeze up to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 possible. An isolated shower or two is possible in the area. A few scattered showers are possible through the evening hours along the western border of Minnesota near Marshall. Tonight will remain cloudy with more isolated showers possible across the area as temperatures dip into the mid-50s by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will be the start of the cold front passing through the area. The cold front will pass through between Tuesday and Wednesday. Ahead of the actual front, isolated showers will be possible across the area through the start of Tuesday. Temperatures will rise into the low to mid-70s by the afternoon hours despite cloudy skies. Isolated shower chances will become scattered by the evening hours. The scattered showers will continue overnight into Wednesday morning as temperatures drop into the mid-50s.

Wednesday will start off with scattered showers and cloudy skies across the area. By the afternoon hours, the scattered showers will gradually start to clear up, leaving behind cloudy skies and cooler temperatures with highs in the upper-60s. Wednesday night will remain rather cloudy as temperatures dip into the mid to upper-40s by Thursday morning.

Thursday will remain mostly cloudy before becoming partly cloudy through the late afternoon and early evening hours. Temperatures will also be much cooler with highs in the low-50s through the afternoon hours. We may see our next frost occur overnight into Friday morning as temperatures dip into the low-30s.

Friday will start off rather chilly and partly cloudy with morning frost possible. By the afternoon hours, sunshine is expected with partly cloudy skies sticking around and temperatures hovering in the upper-40s. Friday night will gradually become mostly clear which means it is going to be rather bitter outside. Temperatures are likely to dip into the upper-20s and low-30s by Saturday morning which means more frost is possible by Saturday morning.

Saturday will start off chilly with temperatures around the 30-degree mark and frost possible. We will see mostly sunny skies on Saturday with highs in the mid-50s by the afternoon hours. Sunday will be similar with mostly sunny skies but slightly warmer with highs in the low-60s by the afternoon hours.

Next week will be rather seasonal with highs anywhere in low 60s for the first half of the week, but highs will dip into the mid-50s by the middle of next week as skies remain mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

