Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

National cheese recall causes Hy-Vee to pull certain products

Hy-Vee
Hy-Vee(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - No illnesses have been reported to Hy-Vee; however, the company announced a recall of eight products that potentially included listeria-contaminated cheese.

Out of an abundance of caution, Hy-Vee, Inc. is voluntarily recalling a list of products that include cheese after Old Europe Cheese, Inc. of Benton Harbor, Michigan, announced that some of the products it manufactured for Saputo Cheese USA’s distribution might have been contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

The list below outlines the products that have been voluntarily recalled at Hy-Vee grocery stores in South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, and Wisconsin.

UPC Product

02-47309-00000 Cranberry Brie Torte (Brie Hostess)

02-47310-00000 Apricot Brie Torte (Brie Hostess)

02-47260-00000 Triple Crème Brie, Montamore Cheddar, and Aged Gouda Cheese Board

02-45920-00000 Sparkling Fruit and Cheese Board

02-46794-00000 La Bonne Vie Domestic Double Crème Brie (cut & wrapped)

02-46795-00000 La Bonne Vie French Double Crème Brie (cut & wrapped)

75450-12681 Bon Appetite Gift Basket

75450-12588 Deluxe Delights Gift Basket

Customers who purchased any of these products should discard them or return them to their local Hy-Vee store for a full refund.

Consumers with questions may contact Hy-Vee Customer Care representatives at 1-800-772-4098.

For more information, visit the FDA’s website at www.fda.gov.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Body found near area Mankato man went missing
Mankato Public Safety is asking for the public’s help in locating Bashir Mohamed for a...
Mankato Police: Suspect in Friday’s shooting arrested
It may look like candy, but it's actually a dangerous drug that is being marketed to young...
BCA: ‘Rainbow’ fentanyl in Mankato the first found in the state
A 16-year-old girl died following a crash in Blue Earth County on Monday.
16-year-old succumbs to injuries following crash
Federal authorities charged 47 people in Minnesota with conspiracy and other counts in what...
Mankato resident among 47 defendants charged in $250M Feeding our Future COVID-19 fraud scheme

Latest News

WATCH: Candidate forum for Mankato Area Public School Board Member
In this photo provided by The Great Pumpkin Farm, Emmett Andrusz, from left, Steve Andrusz and...
Super squash: 2,554-pound pumpkin carves out new US record
Blue Earth County: Second half of real estate taxes due Oct. 17
Payments of $487.45 will begin rolling out to more than 1 million frontline workers beginning...
Frontline worker payments to begin Wednesday for Minnesota