Part of Lor Ray Drive closed for construction of new Chipotle, Starbucks

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Part of Lor Ray Drive is closed for construction on a new Starbucks and Chipotle.

The City of North Mankato says it’s blocked off for work on underground sewer and water connections.

It’s expected to last only a few days.

The project kicked off just a few weeks ago, and with foundations already poured, it’s well underway.

The City’s issued permits for exterior and ground work, which should be done by mid-winter.

“There will be two separate buildings with parking in between them. Both of them will have drive-thrus that will swing around the backside,” described Larry Wasmund, a building inspector at the City of North Mankato. “One will go into the front, and the other one will circulate to the back and then come out, so they won’t have a lot of back-up at the driveway where they come in.”

Officials say they’re still waiting on a permit application for the interiors.

They expect to receive it any day.

The last step will be issuing a permit to officially open the doors.

