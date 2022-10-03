Your Photos
Passengers ditch car, woman rushed to hospital following crash

File graphic of an ambulance.(Gray News, file image)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 4:07 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
NEAR DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One woman was rushed to the hospital and everyone else in the car ran after a crash near Detroit Lakes, MN.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2 along Hwy. 59 near Co. Rd. 131.

The crash report says the car went off the road and hit a light pole.

A 30-year-old woman from St. Paul, MN was taken to the Detroit Lakes hospital and is expected to be ok.

The report says she was not wearing her seatbelt at the time airbags went off.

No other information about how many other people were in the car or who was driving is being released.

