Warm for now... Cool changes ahead

The nice, mild temperatures we’ve been enjoying will stick around for a couple more days, then stand-by for a blast back to reality. A cold front followed by Canadian high pressure will bring much cooler temperatures and a likely freeze by late week. Our coldest days will be Thursday and Friday with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Lows will drop into the upper 20s to low 30s on Friday and Saturday mornings. Don’t worry, we will rebound into the upper 50s to low 60s by the weekend. While the majority of the 10 Day Forecast is dry, there will be a few scattered showers Tuesday night and Wednesday. It won’t be much. Amounts will be less than a tenth of an inch.

We do have some high clouds hanging around today. The rest of this afternoon will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with temperatures dropping into the mid 50s by daybreak. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a light south breeze and high temps in the mid 70s.

A system to our west will send scattered clouds and showers are way Tuesday night and Wednesday. Air at the surface is still dry, so precipitation amounts will be fairly minor, although some places could get up to a tenth of an inch of rain through Wednesday afternoon. Wednesday will be our final above-average day for a while with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

A powerful cold front will move across the region Wednesday night into Thursday and will be followed by cool, Canadian high pressure that will cause temperatures to plummet. On Thursday, highs will only reach the low 50s. By Friday morning, frost will be likely as temperatures drop into the upper 20s to low 30s. Friday will be the coldest day of the week with high temps in the upper 40s. Our coldest morning will be Saturday with temps dropping into the mid to upper 20s. A hard freeze is likely for much of our region on Saturday morning.

High pressure will move east of our region Saturday and that will result in a southerly flow that will warm things up quickly. By Saturday and Sunday, high temps will rebound into the upper 50s to low 60s. Long range models suggest that temperatures will continue to climb slightly as we head into next week.

