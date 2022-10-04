70s are movin’ out, much colder weather ahead

We get one more mild day before a cold front brings a not-so-gentle reminder that it is, in fact, October. Clouds and a few scattered showers are likely tonight into Wednesday, but temperatures will climb back into the low 70s on Wednesday afternoon. On Thursday, that ol’ north wind will begin to blow and temperatures will begin to fall. By Friday, we’re talkin’ highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Frost is likely and a hard freeze is possible by Saturday morning. We will bounce back quickly and have a really nice fall weekend. High temps will climb back into the 60s for the weekend, with mostly dry, comfortable weather likely through most of next week.

The rest of this afternoon will be mostly cloudy and warm with an occasional sprinkle possible, especially west of US Highway 71. Highs will climb into the mid to upper 70s. A low pressure system over the Dakotas will continue to send clouds and throw in a few showers tonight into tomorrow. Around a tenth of an inch of rain is possible in a few locations through Wednesday, with slightly heavier amounts west and lighter amounts east of Mankato. Clouds and scattered showers will continue to hang around into Wednesday, with gradual clearing by late afternoon. Wednesday will be our last day in the 70s for a while.

A powerful cold front will blast across our region late Wednesday night into Thursday morning, bringing strong, 25 to 35 mph wind gusts and much colder temps. Thursday’s high will be in the 50s and will probably happen before sunrise with, steady or slowly falling temperatures throughout the day.

Friday won’t be as windy, but it will be colder. After a frosty start with temps in the low 30s, Friday afternoon will be partly cloudy with highs only in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees. Friday night will be even colder as temperatures drop into the upper 20s. A hard freeze is possible across much of southern Minnesota and northern Iowa Friday night into Saturday morning.

After we hit our low on Saturday morning, temperatures will begin to rebound. In fact, we’re looking forward to a pretty nice Autumn weekend. Saturday will be partly cloudy with high temps in the low 60s, Sunday will be mostly sunny with high Temps in the mid 60s. Long range model trends continue to suggest that mostly dry, pleasant harvest weather will continue through much of next week.

