Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Airbnb to offer free, temporary housing for hurricane victims

FILE: A sign with Airbnb logo hangs over an office in Toronto, Canada, on May 27, 2015. The...
FILE: A sign with Airbnb logo hangs over an office in Toronto, Canada, on May 27, 2015. The company announced it will use $5 million to give shelter to people whose homes were lost or severely damaged, as well as first responders.(Open Grid Scheduler / Grid Engine)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Airbnb is offering free and discounted temporary housing to the victims of Hurricane Ian in Florida.

The company announced in a news release Sunday that it will use $5 million to give shelter to people whose homes were lost or severely damaged and to first responders helping in the recovery process.

The company is working with local non-profits to find places for people to stay, including Global Empowerment Mission, CORE Response, Operation Blessing and Inspiritus.

Anyone who is displaced and looking for accommodations can go to Airbnb’s website for more information.

The company also announced it donated $250,000 to Florida Disaster Fund.

The death toll soars as search for Hurricane Ian survivors intensifies in Florida. (Source: CNN)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Body found near area Mankato man went missing
Mankato Public Safety is asking for the public’s help in locating Bashir Mohamed for a...
Mankato Police: Suspect in Friday’s shooting arrested
It may look like candy, but it's actually a dangerous drug that is being marketed to young...
BCA: ‘Rainbow’ fentanyl in Mankato the first found in the state
A 16-year-old girl died following a crash in Blue Earth County on Monday.
16-year-old succumbs to injuries following crash
Federal authorities charged 47 people in Minnesota with conspiracy and other counts in what...
Mankato resident among 47 defendants charged in $250M Feeding our Future COVID-19 fraud scheme

Latest News

A coyote scurried into the open bathroom at Jurupa Unified’s Mission Middle School in...
Coyote found hiding in middle school bathroom
A firefighter used himself as human shield to save one woman's life from a fire at a...
Firefighter uses himself as human shield to protect grandmother from flames
NASA made history when it successfully crashed the DART spacecraft into the asteroid Dimorphos.
Smacked asteroid’s debris trail more than 6,000 miles long
FILE - Twitter's shareholders have already approved the sale.
Musk offers to end legal fight, pay $44B to buy Twitter
FILE - Herschel Walker, GOP candidate for the US Senate for Georgia, speaks at a primary watch...
Herschel Walker paid for girlfriend’s abortion, report says