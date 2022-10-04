Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Broncos place Javonte Williams on IR, sign Latavius Murray

New Orleans Saints running back Latavius Murray (28) celebrates after scoring a touchdown...
New Orleans Saints running back Latavius Murray (28) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter of an NFL match between Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)(Kirsty Wigglesworth | AP)
By Arnie Stapleton, AP Pro Football Writer
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos have signed veteran running back Latavius Murray off the New Orleans Saints’ practice squad and placed dynamic second-year rusher Javonte Williams on IR with a season-ending torn ACL.

The Broncos also placed outside linebacker Randy Gregory on IR. He needs knee surgery and will miss at least a month and maybe longer.

Murray is a 10th-year pro who has appeared in 128 career NFL games with the Raiders, Vikings, Ravens and Saints.

He ran 11 times for 57 yards and a touchdown in the Saints’ 28-25 loss to Minnesota in London on Sunday.

Williams tore his right ACL and LCL on his first second-half carry Sunday in the Broncos’ 32-23 loss at Las Vegas.

In that game, his backup, Melvin Gordon had a fumble on his first carry that was returned for a 68-yard touchdown and No. 3 running back Mike Boone had a couple of drops and missed a couple of blitz pickups.

The Broncos (2-2) host the Indianapolis Colts (1-2-1) on Thursday night.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Body found near area Mankato man went missing
Mankato Public Safety is asking for the public’s help in locating Bashir Mohamed for a...
Mankato Police: Suspect in Friday’s shooting arrested
It may look like candy, but it's actually a dangerous drug that is being marketed to young...
BCA: ‘Rainbow’ fentanyl in Mankato the first found in the state
A 16-year-old girl died following a crash in Blue Earth County on Monday.
16-year-old succumbs to injuries following crash
Federal authorities charged 47 people in Minnesota with conspiracy and other counts in what...
Mankato resident among 47 defendants charged in $250M Feeding our Future COVID-19 fraud scheme

Latest News

Each Lowe’s store nationwide will give away 100 free Kobalt headlamps to registered customers.
Lowe’s is giving away 100 headlamps per store nationwide
Authorities say 15-year-old Treasure Robinson was last seen at her residence in Glencoe on...
Minnesota BCA asks for public’s help locating missing juvenile
Internet
USDA announces $22M for high-speed internet in rural Minnesota communities
Barn fire scene on White Pines Road SE.
Firefighters respond to barn fire near Pine Island
The Household Hazardous Waste Facility located at 651 Summit Ave. in Mankato will close on...
Household hazardous waste facility to close for season