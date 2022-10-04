Your Photos
Crane operator in Nevada, IA helps rescue worker fallen in concrete tank

Crane Rescue in Nevada, IA (PHOTO BY: NEVADA FIRE DEPARTMENT)
Crane Rescue in Nevada, IA (PHOTO BY: NEVADA FIRE DEPARTMENT)(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 4:55 PM CDT
NEVADA, Iowa (KCRG) - A crane operator is being hailed a hero after using their steady hands to help lift a person who fell 25 feet into a concrete tank at an industrial construction site.

At approximately 8:06 pm, emergency crews were called to the 62000 block of 270th Street for a report of a person falling into a concrete tank. Responders on scene accessed the tank and started providing care and stabilization to the injured person. Access to the tank was difficult because the plant was under construction.

According to the Nevada Fire Department, a system of ropes, carabiners, a stokes rescue basket, and a crane on site were used to perform a delicate rescue. The operator lifted the injured person out of the tank to a waiting ambulance.

The injured person was taken to a nearby hospital for medical evaluation. His condition is not believed to be life-threatening.

The crane operator was not named in the police statement, but they did say that the operator was very “calm under pressure.”

