Firefighters respond to barn fire near Pine Island

Barn fire scene on White Pines Road SE.
By Stevan Stojanovic
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 7:47 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
NEAR PINE ISLAND, Minn. (KTTC) – Firefighters were on the scene of an early morning barn fire near Pine Island Tuesday.

According to Pine Island Fire Department, at approximately 12:20 a.m. it was dispatched to a structure fire in the 800 block of White Pines Road SE in the Pine Island Township.

Crews responded with an engine crew, heavy rescue, three tenders, and utility truck.

Oronoco Fire was requested for additional water support.

Upon arrival, crews found a shed on fire. Destroyed in the flames included hay, a skid loader, a lawn mower and other miscellaneous items.

Livestock was able to escape the fire and no injuries were reported.

Electrical issues are suspected, but the cause is under investigation with the Minnesota Fire Marshal.

Crews remained on scene until about 5 a.m.

Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office and Goodhue County Electric also assisted on scene.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

