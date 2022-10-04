Gov. Walz proclaims October as Manufacturing Month

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Governor Tim Walz proclaims the month of October as Manufacturing Month in Minnesota.

The act is to give recognition of the critical importance of manufacturing to the state’s economy and highlight career opportunities in the industry.

Manufacturing accounted for $56 billion of the state’s GDP and provided more than 310,000 jobs in 2021.

Most manufacturing jobs in the state are concentrated in food manufacturing, computer and electronic products and medical devices.

Manufacturing is continuing to grow as an industry in the state. Minnesota is expected to see more than 75,000 job openings for manufacturing production positions alone through 2030.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.