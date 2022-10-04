Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Gov. Walz proclaims October as Manufacturing Month

The act is to give recognition of the critical importance of manufacturing to the state’s economy and highlight career opportunities in the industry.
By KEYC Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 6:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Governor Tim Walz proclaims the month of October as Manufacturing Month in Minnesota.

The act is to give recognition of the critical importance of manufacturing to the state’s economy and highlight career opportunities in the industry.

Manufacturing accounted for $56 billion of the state’s GDP and provided more than 310,000 jobs in 2021.

Most manufacturing jobs in the state are concentrated in food manufacturing, computer and electronic products and medical devices.

Manufacturing is continuing to grow as an industry in the state. Minnesota is expected to see more than 75,000 job openings for manufacturing production positions alone through 2030.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Body found near area Mankato man went missing
Mankato Public Safety is asking for the public’s help in locating Bashir Mohamed for a...
Mankato Police: Suspect in Friday’s shooting arrested
It may look like candy, but it's actually a dangerous drug that is being marketed to young...
BCA: ‘Rainbow’ fentanyl in Mankato the first found in the state
A 16-year-old girl died following a crash in Blue Earth County on Monday.
16-year-old succumbs to injuries following crash
Federal authorities charged 47 people in Minnesota with conspiracy and other counts in what...
Mankato resident among 47 defendants charged in $250M Feeding our Future COVID-19 fraud scheme

Latest News

FILE - Eight members of the Minnesota All Hazards Incident Management Team are now in Florida...
Minnesota Incident Management Team assisting with Ian recovery
The farmer, identified as Edward Wyffels of Marshall, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Farmer fatally injured in farming accident
Isolated to widely scattered showers possible with the passage of a cold front leading to a...
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 10-4-22 - clipped version
Eight members of the Minnesota All Hazards Incident Management Team are now in Florida to...
Minnesota Incident Management Team assisting with Ian recovery