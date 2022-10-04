Household hazardous waste facility to close for season

Your Photos
The Household Hazardous Waste Facility located at 651 Summit Ave. in Mankato will close on October 27.(KEYC News Now)
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The disposal site for hazardous materials in Blue Earth County is set to close soon for the season.

The Household Hazardous Waste Facility located at 651 Summit Ave. in Mankato will close on October 27.

Remaining hours are Tuesdays from noon to 6 p.m.

Wednesdays and Thursdays from noon to 4 p.m.

The site will also be open this Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

It will re-open on Dec. 6 for Blue Earth County, Nicollet and Le Sueur County residents.

Proof of residency is required upon arrival, the product reuse area will not be open during winter hours.

