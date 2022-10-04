Jefferson Quarry to have 3rd open house

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of Mankato will host another open house to gather opinions on what will be done with Jefferson Quarry.

This will be the third event regarding the project, and the city says they plan to present an improved plan that was developed using feedback from the project’s previous events.

The city says that the project is still in the planning phase, and hope to gain even more feedback to develop the plan further.

”We’re looking for additional feedback from the community on the development scenarios that are being developed, and then also on some of the next steps, and then some additional concerns or ideas that the community may have for the quarry,” said Paul Vogel, director of community development at the City of Mankato.

The Come-and-Go open house will be at the Kato Ballroom Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.