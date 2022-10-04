Mankato man faces felony stalking, domestic assault charges

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Mankato man faces felony charges for allegedly beating and choking a woman.

36 year old Michael Dean Olson has been charged with felony counts of stalking, domestic assault, and drug possession in Blue Earth County Court.

Michael D. Olson, 36, faces multiple felony charges in Blue Earth County following an alleged incident of domestic violence and stalking. (Blue Earth County Jail)

Court documents say the victim was crying and seemed afraid when police arrived. She told officers Olson punched her in the face and had choked her because he was angry at her for taking money. Police say the victim had bruising on the side of her face.

The criminal complaint goes on to say the victim also reported Olson had burned her knee and pushed her several days prior. She did not report that incident to police, according to the complaint.

Court documents say the victim sought medical attention for three hairline fractures in her chest that were allegedly caused by Olson.

The criminal complaint says Olson has another pending domestic assault case involving the same victim.

