Minnesota BCA asks for public’s help locating missing juvenile

GLENCOE, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is asking for the public’s help locating a missing person/runaway juvenile.

Authorities say 15-year-old Treasure Robinson was last seen at her residence in Glencoe on Sept. 17.

It is believed that she may be in the Twin Cities metro area and may have met someone online.

The Robinson family is concerned for Treasure’s well-being and has not communicated with her for some time.

Robinson is described as being approximately 5′8″ tall with brown eyes, black hair, glasses, and weighing approximately 350 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Andrew Fiebelkorn of the Glencoe Police Department at (320) 854-6531.

Authorities say 15-year-old Treasure Robinson was last seen at her residence in Glencoe on Sept. 17. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Andrew Fiebelkorn of the Glencoe Police Department at (320) 854-6531. (Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension)

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.