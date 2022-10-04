Minnesota Incident Management Team assisting with Ian recovery

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Eight members of the Minnesota All Hazards Incident Management Team are now in Florida to assist with Hurricane Ian recovery efforts.

The team spent several days on the road to get to the hurricane devastated area,

The team has been assigned to Desoto County and are now in the process of setting up a command post.

There are entire sections of the county cut off by water and only accessible by boat. The team will call the city government building home base

