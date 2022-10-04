Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Minnesota Incident Management Team assisting with Ian recovery

FILE - Eight members of the Minnesota All Hazards Incident Management Team are now in Florida...
FILE - Eight members of the Minnesota All Hazards Incident Management Team are now in Florida to assist with Hurricane Ian recovery efforts.(Arizona's Family)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 6:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Eight members of the Minnesota All Hazards Incident Management Team are now in Florida to assist with Hurricane Ian recovery efforts.

The team spent several days on the road to get to the hurricane devastated area,

The team has been assigned to Desoto County and are now in the process of setting up a command post.

There are entire sections of the county cut off by water and only accessible by boat. The team will call the city government building home base

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Body found near area Mankato man went missing
Mankato Public Safety is asking for the public’s help in locating Bashir Mohamed for a...
Mankato Police: Suspect in Friday’s shooting arrested
It may look like candy, but it's actually a dangerous drug that is being marketed to young...
BCA: ‘Rainbow’ fentanyl in Mankato the first found in the state
A 16-year-old girl died following a crash in Blue Earth County on Monday.
16-year-old succumbs to injuries following crash
Federal authorities charged 47 people in Minnesota with conspiracy and other counts in what...
Mankato resident among 47 defendants charged in $250M Feeding our Future COVID-19 fraud scheme

Latest News

FILE - The act is to give recognition of the critical importance of manufacturing to the...
Gov. Walz proclaims October as Manufacturing Month
The farmer, identified as Edward Wyffels of Marshall, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Farmer fatally injured in farming accident
The act is to give recognition of the critical importance of manufacturing to the state’s...
Gov. Walz proclaims October as Manufacturing Month
Farmer fatally injured in farming accident