Minor rain chances today, drop in temperatures expected

Cloudy skies will linger over the area as isolated showers this evening become widely scattered overnight before a drop in temperatures occurs by Thursday.

Today will start off mostly cloudy with mild temperatures mainly in the 50s. By this afternoon, skies will become cloudy with temperatures rising into the mid-70s and light winds mixed in. This evening, a few isolated showers are possible before they become widely scattered overnight as temperatures dip into the upper-50s by Wednesday morning. Rain totals will be very light with most of the area seeing up to a tenth of an inch of rain possible.

Wednesday will start off cloudy with some isolated showers to sprinkles in the area and mild temperatures. By the afternoon hours, we will see a minor decrease in cloud coverage for some of the area. Northern Iowa will remain mostly cloudy with isolated shower chances continuing throughout the day but portions of southern Minnesota will gradually become partly cloudy with some sunshine expected through the afternoon hours. Temperatures will hover in the upper-60s and low-70s through the afternoon tomorrow with light winds mixed in. Tomorrow night will remain partly cloudy to mostly cloudy across the area as temperatures dip into the low-50s by Thursday morning.

Thursday we will notice the drop in temperatures as they hover in the low-50s by the afternoon hours with a mix of mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies and windy conditions. Winds will likely range between 10 and 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible throughout the day as temperatures continue to hover in the low-50s. Thursday night will be rather chilly as partly cloudy skies stick around and temperatures dip into the mid-30s by Friday morning. With temperatures dipping into the mid-30s overnight, frost is possible by Friday morning.

Friday will start off rather chilly and brisk with partly cloudy skies. Skies will gradually clear throughout the day on Friday with sunshine returning to the area as temperatures hover in the upper-40s through the afternoon. Winds will be light up to 10 mph through the day. Friday night will remain rather chilly as temperatures dip into the upper-20s and low-30s by Saturday morning, which means more frost is possible overnight.

Saturday will start off rather chilly before becoming mild with highs in the upper-50s through the afternoon hours. Skies will be mostly sunny through the day with light winds up to 15 mph. Saturday night will be on the cooler side with mostly clear skies and temperatures dip into the low-40s by Sunday morning. Sunday will remain rather pleasant with mostly sunny skies, light winds up to 10 mph and highs in the mid-60s through the afternoon hours. Sunday night will remain mostly clear and cool as temperatures dip into the low-40s by Monday morning.

Next week is looking to be rather quiet and relatively seasonal. Skies will teeter between mostly sunny and partly cloudy with temperatures ranging from the upper-50s to the mid-60s. By the end of next week, temperatures will dip into the low to mid-50s as a breeze moves into the area by Wednesday. Winds will increase along with cloud coverage due to a weak cold front moving through. This is why we will see a drop in temperatures from the mid-60s in the beginning of the week down into the low-50s and a breeze move into the area by the end of the week.

