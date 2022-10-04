More adults turning to alternative medicines

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - There’s been a recent uptick in American adults turning to alternative medicine; this includes everything from acupuncture and yoga to tai chi and even healing crystals.

In fact, many ancient cultures — including Egypt, Greece, and China — believed that crystals have healing properties.

Some people claim that crystals promote the flow of good energy and help rid your body and mind of negative energy for physical and emotional benefits.

Kelsey and Lisa were joined on Kato Living Tuesday by Amanda Pipal, owner of New Atlantis Sanology in St. Peter, to talk about the types of alternative medicines available.

