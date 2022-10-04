Your Photos
New trial date set for Cedar Rapids teen accused of killing his parents

Ethan Alexander Orton
Ethan Alexander Orton(Courtesy: Linn County Jail)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 8:49 PM CDT
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Court documents show a 17-year-old accused of killing his parents at their home in Cedar Rapids will now stand trial this winter.

It was set to start Oct. 18th, but now has been moved to December 20th. Attorneys for Ethan Orton filed a motion about two weeks ago requesting to delay the trial back in February.

Orton faces first-degree murder charges in the deaths of his parents Misty Scott-Slade and Casey Orton.

Police say Orton admitted to stabbing and killing them in October last year at their Cedar Rapids home. When police arrived at the home, they say they found Orton sitting outside the home covered in blood.

Police say Orton told them he did it to “take charge of his life.”

