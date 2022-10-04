Your Photos
October marks Breast Cancer Awareness Month

October marks Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a month to learn, know the signs, and get checked regularly.
By Sofia Martinez
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 7:53 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - October marks Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a month to learn, know the signs, and get checked regularly.

Breast cancer is the most common cancer in women in the United States. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the average risk of a woman in the U.S. developing breast cancer sometime is about 13%.

Even though women are more likely to be diagnosed with breast cancer all ages and gender are susceptible.

In southern Minnesota, Open Door Health Center partners with other agencies to bring their Mammo-A-Go-Go bus to schedule appointments to get a mammogram.

“We do events like the mammogram parties to make sure that everyone has access to a mammogram, whether they have insurance or not,” said Mandy Gault, marketing and development coordinator at Open Door Health Center. “We saw 24 individuals last week at our mammogram party, and there were zero costs to the women.”

Open Door Health Center holds mammogram parties to encourage women to get back to regular preventive screening.

