Public Safety searches for missing person

Mankato Public Safety is seeking assistance in locating a missing person, Cullen Duane Kennedy, 25, considered to be a vulnerable adult.(City of Mankato)
By Hal Senal
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Public Safety is seeking assistance in locating a missing person.

Cullen Duane Kennedy, 25, a white male, considered to be a vulnerable adult, was last seen at approximately 6 p.m., Sat., Oct. 1, on the 100 block of Cardinal Drive. He was wearing a blue zip-up sweatshirt and blue sweat pants.

He is 6′5′' tall and 250 lbs. He has not contacted his family.

Anyone with information about Kennedy or his whereabouts is asked to contact Public Safety at 911 or 507-387-8725.

