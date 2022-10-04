Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

USDA announces $22M for high-speed internet in rural Minnesota communities

Internet
Internet(Pablo)
By Miranda Johnson
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development State Director for Minnesota Colleen Landkamer announced Tuesday that the Department is awarding $22 million in loans and grants to provide high-speed internet access for rural residents and businesses in Minnesota.

Funding was provided through the ReConnect and is part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s $64 Billion commitment to investing in rural infrastructure and providing reliable, affordable, high-speed internet for all across the U.S.

“Access to reliable high-speed internet is vital for the continued growth of rural Minnesota.” Landkamer said. “It acts as a catalyst for rural prosperity by opening opportunities that allow businesses to expand employment in their communities, schools to expand learning resources, healthcare facilities to expand care services and the list goes on. All of these opportunities strengthen a community’s ability to compete in a global economy.”

As part of today’s announcement:

  • Spring Grove Communications will use an $11.4 million loan/grant combo to deploy a fiber-to-the-premises network that will connect 983 people, 42 businesses, and 122 farms to high-speed internet in Houston County, Minnesota and Allamakee and Winneshiek counties in Iowa.
  • Winnebago Cooperative Telephone Association will use a $25.1 million loan/grant combo to deploy a fiber-to-the home network that will connect 3,597 people, 80 businesses and 458 farms to high-speed internet in Freeborn County.
  • Upsala Cooperative Telephone Association will use a $6.6 million loan/grant combo to deploy a fiber-to-the-premises network that will connect 1,595 people, 32 businesses, 101 farms, and one educational facility to high-speed internet in Morrison, Stearns, and Todd counties.

The Department will make additional investments for rural high-speed internet in the coming months.

All of the funding recipients from this announcement will help to make high-speed internet even more affordable by also participating in the Affordable Connectivity and Lifeline programs administered through the Federal Communications Commission.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Body found near area Mankato man went missing
Mankato Public Safety is asking for the public’s help in locating Bashir Mohamed for a...
Mankato Police: Suspect in Friday’s shooting arrested
It may look like candy, but it's actually a dangerous drug that is being marketed to young...
BCA: ‘Rainbow’ fentanyl in Mankato the first found in the state
A 16-year-old girl died following a crash in Blue Earth County on Monday.
16-year-old succumbs to injuries following crash
Federal authorities charged 47 people in Minnesota with conspiracy and other counts in what...
Mankato resident among 47 defendants charged in $250M Feeding our Future COVID-19 fraud scheme

Latest News

Authorities say 15-year-old Treasure Robinson was last seen at her residence in Glencoe on...
Minnesota BCA asks for public’s help locating missing juvenile
Barn fire scene on White Pines Road SE.
Firefighters respond to barn fire near Pine Island
The Household Hazardous Waste Facility located at 651 Summit Ave. in Mankato will close on...
Household hazardous waste facility to close for season
YWCA Mankato received a $15,000 AT&T Foundation grant today to help bridge the digital divide...
YWCA Mankato receives $15,000 grant