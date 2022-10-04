Your Photos
YWCA Mankato receives $15,000 grant

YWCA Mankato received a $15,000 AT&T Foundation grant today to help bridge the digital divide...
YWCA Mankato received a $15,000 AT&T Foundation grant today to help bridge the digital divide through the Girls Inc. program, which provides mentoring, tutoring and digital literacy skills for teen girls in need.
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - YWCA Mankato is receiving a grant to bridge the digital divide gap for girls in our community.

AT&T is awarding $15,000 to the local nonprofit to boost programs providing digital resources for those who may not have access.

The program assists with college prep and scholarship applications for girls who may not have a device or internet connection at home as well as homework help, internet safety training and access to STEM programming.

KEYC News Now will have more from YWCA Mankato leaders about this grant’s benefits, later tonight.

