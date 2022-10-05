Your Photos
CADA hosts Night of Remembrance & Empowerment

FILE - To start off Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the non-profit is asking community members to join them in a Night of Remembrance and empowerment.(KEYC News Now)
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

In Mankato, CADA provides safety and support to victims of domestic and sexual violence through education, advocacy, and shelter.

To start off Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the non-profit is asking community members to join them in a Night of Remembrance and empowerment.

It’s a night to honor those whose lives have been taken and celebrate those who have survived.

The event will take place at the Minnesota Square Park from 6pm to 8pm.


