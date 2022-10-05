City of Waseca to remove trees to combat Emerald Ash Borer spread

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of Waseca is taking action to combat the spread of Emerald Ash Borer.

The city will be removing ash trees starting Oct. 10 through mid December.

Property owners living adjacent to the city-owned public trees will be notified of the scheduled removal.

Once the project is finished, the city has plans for restoration of the effected areas including stump removal and tree replacement.

Last year, the city was given a $78,000 grant from the state department of Natural Resources for the removal and replacement of Ash trees within Waseca.

