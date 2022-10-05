Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Ex-employee robs Ace Hardware store after being fired, authorities say

Investigators in Arizona say ex-employee Scott Joseph Pearson is accused of robbing a hardware...
Investigators in Arizona say ex-employee Scott Joseph Pearson is accused of robbing a hardware store weeks after being fired.(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
By Alexis Cortez and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (Arizona’s Family/Gray News) - Investigators in Arizona say a former employee is accused of stealing from a hardware store weeks after he was fired.

Arizona’s Family reports 61-year-old Scott Joseph Pearson was arrested after stealing money from a Phoenix-area Ace Hardware store on Oct. 2.

Pearson reportedly walked into the manager’s office, opened the safe with a code, and stuffed $1,400 into a black bag before leaving. Authorities said surveillance video captured him taking the money out of the safe.

According to court documents, the store manager noticed Pearson sleeping at a nearby park the next day and called police.

Officers arrived and told Pearson there was a warrant out for his arrest, and he was detained, investigators said. The manager reportedly told police Pearson was let go from the store about three weeks before the robbery.

Court documents stated that Pearson denied being in the manager’s office and told officers he went into the store to get water.

However, officers said they searched Pearson and found nearly $600 in his pocket.

Pearson was booked and charged with one count of burglary.

Copyright 2022 Arizona’s Family via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Body found near area Mankato man went missing
Mankato Public Safety is asking for the public’s help in locating Bashir Mohamed for a...
Mankato Police: Suspect in Friday’s shooting arrested
It may look like candy, but it's actually a dangerous drug that is being marketed to young...
BCA: ‘Rainbow’ fentanyl in Mankato the first found in the state
A 16-year-old girl died following a crash in Blue Earth County on Monday.
16-year-old succumbs to injuries following crash
Federal authorities charged 47 people in Minnesota with conspiracy and other counts in what...
Mankato resident among 47 defendants charged in $250M Feeding our Future COVID-19 fraud scheme

Latest News

Mankato West Scarlets swim player finishing the 200 M relay at Mankato East High School.
Mankato West defeats St. Peter in 91-90 nailbiter
FILE - Smith is charged with aggravated assault to a first responder, evading arrest, resisting...
Affidavit: Tenn. man claiming to have AIDS bites officer’s thumb, breaking it
Minnesota State falls to No. 3 Concordia
Minnesota State falls to No. 3 Concordia
In this photo provided by South Korea Defense Ministry, an Army Tactical Missile System or...
S. Korea missile accident panics public on edge over North