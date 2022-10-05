Your Photos
Fall leaf collection beginning Thursday

The City of North Mankato wants as many residents as possible to take part in this year’s fall leaf collection.
By KEYC Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - With the fall weather comes falling leaves which can quickly pile up.

That’s why the city of North Mankato wants as many residents as possible to take part in this year’s fall leaf collection.

Starting tomorrow, city crews will start picking up leaves.

The program is free for North Mankato residents.

The city asks residents to rake leaves onto the boulevard. They won’t pick up any bagged leaves; those must be brought to the compost site.

The city also asks residents not to rake leaves into the gutter or rake sticks and brush onto the boulevard.

