Food stamp benefits increase 12.5% amid inflation, higher food costs

Food stamp benefits are increasing 12.5% in October due to inflation, according to the...
Food stamp benefits are increasing 12.5% in October due to inflation, according to the Department of Agriculture.(KPLC)
By CNN Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
(CNN) - It should be a little easier for food stamp recipients to buy groceries.

Because of inflation, the U.S. Department of Agriculture reports it is increasing the monthly Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits by 12.5%.

The additional amount gives recipients a $104 increase each month for the average family of four starting this month.

The maximum benefit for a four-person household will be $939 a month, up from $835.

Nearly 41 million Americans count on food stamps to buy groceries every month.

Experts say the increase will help families, but it doesn’t entirely make up for the rising cost of food, as grocery prices jumped more than 13.5% in August.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

